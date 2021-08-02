Advertisement

SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
By Slone Salerno
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was hurt after an SUV crashed into a business in downtown Madison early Monday morning, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Officials responded to the corner of Williamson and South Baldwin Streets around 4:20 a.m. Monday, for a report of a car crashing into a building.

No one was hurt, but the business, “Change Boutique” suffered structural damage. Madison Fire Dept. says everyone inside the building was evacuated as a safety precaution.

