SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was hurt after an SUV crashed into a business in downtown Madison early Monday morning, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Officials responded to the corner of Williamson and South Baldwin Streets around 4:20 a.m. Monday, for a report of a car crashing into a building.

At 4:21 am on Monday, August 2nd, MFD responded to the corner of Williamson and South Baldwin Streets for a... Posted by City of Madison Fire Department on Monday, August 2, 2021

No one was hurt, but the business, “Change Boutique” suffered structural damage. Madison Fire Dept. says everyone inside the building was evacuated as a safety precaution.

