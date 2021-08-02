Advertisement

Charges: Man fired gun as fans celebrated Bucks NBA win

Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix...
Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged after authorities say he fired a handgun into the air as hundreds of fans were celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks victory in the NBA Finals.

The man was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the Deer District.

One officer pointed out a suspect as fans began to run away. Police ordered the man to the ground and found he had a semi-automatic Glock 23 that was missing several rounds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold

Latest News

Health care systems urged to mandate vaccinations
Eric Salzwedel holds Do Good Wisconsin Day proclamation
Do Good Wisconsin Day: Local nonprofit campaigns with random acts of kindness
Do Good Wisconsin Day: local non-profit campaigns with random acts of kindness
Do Good Wisconsin Day: local non-profit campaigns with random acts of kindness
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation