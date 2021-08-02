Advertisement

Chicken carcass squabble highlights larger issue in Iowa

CDC warns of new salmonella risks caused by chicken farming
CDC warns of new salmonella risks caused by chicken farming
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa - A squabble over decaying chicken carcasses in Mason City is drawing attention to a larger struggle between some Iowa homeowners and farms.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that local officials aren’t optimistic about stopping cases where homeowners complain about smells from nearby farming operations.

Dan Breyfogle of Mason City has experienced the problem firsthand. He says that in July, two trucks deposited loads of chicken manure and carcasses on a farm property adjacent to his.

The smell was overpowering, and Breyfogle and his wife complained to county officials, public health officials, elected officials and officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold

Latest News

Alison Gibson and Krysta Palmer of the United States' compete during the Women's Synchronized...
A pandemic Olympics, without all the crowds: What gets lost?
(AP)
79-year-old dies after moped crash
Over the past 18 years, the annual cruise has raised about $2 million for families dealing with...
A righteous ride for motorcycle bikers and families dealing with cancer
No injuries reported following fire at Appleton Pick ‘n Save