Dane Co. grants nearly $160,000 for Black Earth Creek Trail purchase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County is awarding Groundswell Conservancy $159,700 for the purchase of 38 acres of property within the Black Earth Creek Natural Resource Area.

The property, a mix of farmland and wetland, contains approximately 4,100 feet of Black Earth Creak frontage, according to the County of Dane. Groundswell Conservancy plans to convert the land to prairie in order to reduce erosion, improve water quality and provide wildlife habitat.

The property will be open to the public for activities such has hunting, fishing, hiking and cross-country skiing.

“We are excited to partner with Groundswell Conservancy to help preserve our natural resources and increase access to recreational activities,” Dane County Executive Parisi said.

The purchase will fill a gap between existing land, and will provide a connector for the Black Earth Creek Trail, also known as the Wolf Run Trail, County of Dane said. The project is an extension of a larger vision to have a bike trail run from Middleton to Mazomanie and eventually the Wisconsin River crossing.

“The day is nearing when Dane County residents and visitors will be able to safely bike from Middleton to Mazomanie and reach the Wisconsin River. Dane County takes pride in its network of bike trails, and this partnership is our latest effort to heighten the overall experience visitors and residents can have while enjoying the outdoors,” Parisi said.

The estimated costs for the projects is $311,920. Dane Co. is providing the Groundswell Conservancy $159,700, matching funds from the Black Earth creek Corridor Fund. The project is expected to be approved by the County Board in the coming weeks, according to the County of Dane.

