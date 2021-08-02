Do Good Wisconsin Day: local non-profit campaigns with random acts of kindness

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local non-profit’s random acts of kindness caught the attention of Governor Evers, so much so that he declared a day in honor of its work.

August 2nd is now officially Do Good Wisconsin Day. Eric Salzwedel co-founded the non-profit Do Good Wisconsin on the concept of randomly being kind to strangers and then encouraging others to pay it forward.

“It was a great feeling waking up this morning knowing that there was a day named after this simple initiative that we had,” said Salzwedel.

Do Good Wisconsin Day Proclamation (Eric Salzwedel)

Their Facebook page highlights do-gooders and rewards strangers with surprises, like paying for someone’s coffee, buying their tank of gas or just giving them cold hard cash.

“Really just encouraging people to go out, make a difference, be kind to one another, treat people with respect and maybe surprise some people, do some random acts of kindness,” said Salzwedel.

The food delivery company EatStreet heard about the good deeds too and donated $25,000 to support their efforts.

“We truly hope that it’s not just today, but it’s every single day that people can you know just remind each other that we can make a difference and help each other out and spread some love and kindness and do some random acts of kindness,” said Salzwedel.

Do Good Wisconsin will pop up at major cities across the state over the next eight weeks, spreading smiles one surprise at a time.

