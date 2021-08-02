Advertisement

Father drowns in Lake Geneva after trying to help struggling son

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LINN, Wis. (WMTV) - A father is dead after drowning while trying to help his son who was struggling in Lake Geneva water Sunday night.

Around 7 p.m., 31-year-old Antonio F. Delasancha was boating on the lake near Big Foot Beach in the Town of Linn with his family, pulling his two pre-teen daughters on a tube. After one of his daughters fell off the tube, he turned the boat around to pick her up.

When the boat came to a stop, Delasancha‘s 11-year-old son—who was wearing a life vest at the time—jumped into the water to swim, according to Lake Geneva police.

The 11-year-old began to drift away from the boat and started to struggle, prompting his father to quickly jump in the lake to help him—without a life vest. While trying to reach his son, Delasancha went under water and drowned.

After receiving several calls alerting them of the drowning, Lake Geneva police responded, finding the family in a panic over his disappearance.

Police were able to locate Delasancha approximately 5 hours later. Police marked his location, but were unable to recover him due to safety concerns at the time.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered Delasancha Monday morning. The investigation is ongoing, with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold

Latest News

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Wisconsin seven-day rolling average soars
The Minneapolis-based company had set a goal in 2017 to gradually increase hourly wages from...
Target strongly recommends masks at many stores: Dane Co., Rock Co., others included
Canada fines travelers from U.S. nearly $20K for lying about their vaccination status
Get Outside Alert - Pleasant summer weather expected much of this week