Advertisement

Flying turtle shatters windshield of car in Florida

Caption
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida drivers might be used to bugs on their cars, but not turtles!

The Saint Lucie Fire Department said a flying turtle caused an accident on the Florida Turnpike on Friday.

A semi-truck nicked the animal, causing it to go into the air - and into the windshield of a nearby car.

Both the turtle and driver were not injured, and the turtle was released safely back into the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold

Latest News

New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated
Five people were shot on Bourbon Street on Sunday.
WATCH: People flee Bourbon Street as 5 are shot in New Orleans
Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.) discusses the new memorial at Fort Benning that will honor the life...
Rep. Sanford Bishop discusses Felix Hall memorial service
MPD: Man breaks into home after resident ignores doorbell ring