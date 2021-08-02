Get Outside Alert - Pleasant summer weather expected much of this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A ‘GET OUTSIDE ALERT’ will be effect for much of the upcoming workweek. Overall, this week will be dry and not too hot or humid. There will be a gradual warm-up throughout the week. High temperatures will go from the upper 70s on Monday to the mid to upper 80s by Friday. By the end of the workweek, we are also going to be feeling the humidity. Even though there might be a slight chance of rain Thursday night, the next best chance of rain and storms will come this weekend.

High Temperature Trend - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

After starting the day in the 40s and 50s, Monday is going to be almost picture perfect. Monday afternoon will ‘cool’, at least for this time of year, and sunny. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 70s, which is cool for this time of year. The average high for this time of year is 81 degrees. With the cooler, drier air in place, it is going to be a good day to turn off the A/C and open your windows. There will also be no shortage of sunshine Monday afternoon. There is a chance of a few sprinkles this afternoon, but no significant rain is expected.

Forecast Highs - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight is going to be another mostly clear, quiet, and refreshing night. Lows will generally be in the 50s almost areawide.

Low Temperatures - Monday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday will be warmer and mostly sunny. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 80s, which is seasonable for this time of year. With dew point temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s, it is still not going to be very humid.

Tuesday's Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

More sunshine and warm weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday. There may be more clouds around on Thursday, though. Highs midweek will be in the lower 80s. A next storm system will impact the region Thursday night into Friday morning. This storm system will bring in a chance for a few rain showers.

Upcoming Rain Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

The heat and humidity will start to build back into the area late this week through the upcoming weekend. High temperatures Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. A strengthening storm system could impact the area and bring in our next best chance of rain and storms this weekend. This storm system is something to watch over the next several days.

Muggy Meter (WMTV NBC15)

