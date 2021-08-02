Advertisement

Head of Wisconsin’s election review says probe is warranted

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who is leading a review of the 2020 presidential election says a very thorough examination of the election is warranted, but the purpose of the investigation is not to overturn the results.

Retired Justice Michael Gableman made his comments Sunday on WISN-TV’s “Upfront.”

It was one of the first times he’s spoken publicly about the review backed by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Gableman said he wants to look into election concerns so people can have confidence that their vote counts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold

Latest News

No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation
No one was hurt after a car crashed into a building Monday, but the business, “Change Boutique”...
Car crashes into downtown Madison boutique
No timeline released in U.S. yet for COVID-19 booster shots
No timeline released in U.S. yet for COVID-19 booster shots
Generic Plane Crash Graphic
One of two people hurt in plane crash near Hartford has died