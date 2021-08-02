Advertisement

Health officials say breakthrough COVID-19 infections are rare; vaccinations still encouraged

By Tajma Hall
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With COVID-19 cases surging and the more contagious Delta variant spreading, there’s concern about breakthrough infections.

Breakthrough COVID-19 infections are when a person tests positive for the virus despite being fully vaccinated. Right now there’s concern that these breakthrough infections could discourage those who are still hesitant to get vaccinated from getting the shot.

NBC15 checked with state health officials to find out how common breakthrough COVID-19 infections are and found that they aren’t common at all.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that less than 1% of fully vaccinated Americans experience a breakthrough infection.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services say Wisconsin’s data shows similar trends.

According to DHS, from January 1, 2021 to July 22, 2021, there were less than 2% of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state of Wisconsin. This means about 98% of COVID-19 cases in the state during that time period were among people who were not fully vaccinated.

“In the rare instance when someone tests positive after vaccination, their symptoms tend to me mild or non- existent and risk of hospitalization and death is far lower,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS Deputy Secretary.

Local health officials continue encouraging vaccination. “We’ll see severe disease in people who are not vaccinated, and I think we’ll see amplification and movement of the virus in those individuals to begin with. Because of that, it’s likely there will be continued spread and transmission of Delta,” UW-Health’s Dr. Nasia Safdar.

There is also renewed concern for nursing homes and long term care facilities, which were hardest hit at the beginning of the pandemic.

Helen Marks Dicks with AARP Wisconsin says vaccination rates among nursing home staff are not as high as they should be.

June data shows less than 15% of facilities in Wisconsin have at least 75% of its staff vaccinated. “I find it very disrespectful that staff is not getting vaccinated,” said Dicks.

Dr. Safdar says the best strategy is to continue to make the vaccine widely available. “We must try to persuade hearts and minds for people who are not quite sure that they want to get vaccinated,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold

Latest News

COVID-19 booster shots
Vaccine Team Q&A: When can we expect COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S.?
Health care systems urged to mandate vaccinations
Eric Salzwedel holds Do Good Wisconsin Day proclamation
Do Good Wisconsin Day: Local nonprofit campaigns with random acts of kindness
Do Good Wisconsin Day: local non-profit campaigns with random acts of kindness
Do Good Wisconsin Day: local non-profit campaigns with random acts of kindness
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation