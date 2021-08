MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The left lane of US 12/18 West at Monona Dr. is blocked due to a crash.

The crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. and the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is handling the incident, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

The blockage is expected to last an hour.

