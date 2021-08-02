Advertisement

Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for COVID-19.

Graham, who is vaccinated, tweeted that he learned he had the virus on Monday.

The senator from South Carolina said in a tweet that he started having “flu-like symptoms Saturday night.”

Graham says he has mild symptoms and feels like he has a sinus infection.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” he said.

