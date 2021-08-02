Local therapist discusses the impacts of continued masking and social distancing in schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District announced at the end of July that masks and social distancing would make a return to Madison schools this fall.

Masks in schools is a contentious topic across the country, with the fall semester just weeks away. As local schools get ready for the upcoming year, the district says that masks will be required for students and teachers indoors, along with three feet of social distancing and cleaning throughout the day.

Local therapist and counselor Scott Kalin of Provenance Counseling says that such measures could be beneficial in the long run.

“I think the measures could help reduce the social anxiety that kids face when returning to school,” said Kalin. “Any steps to reducing risks of COVID could help the mental health of students coming back to school.”

Kalin added that the big step was getting back to in-person education and moving out of an isolated schooling experience.

“Getting back out into social environments is really good for young minds and really important for their growth,” said Kalin.

