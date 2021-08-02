Madison nightclub to require COVID-19 vaccinations on weekend evenings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison nightclub will begin requiring COVID-19 vaccines for its patrons starting this Thursday as COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant continue to soar in the area.

FIVE Nightclub posted on social media that it will require visitors to show their photo ID and proof of COVID-19 vaccination on weekend evenings. This time has been “extremely busy,” the club noted, which has caused them to add the COVID-19 precautions.

“Some people may not agree with policy, but FIVE Nightclub is doing what it can to help keep our customers, performers and staff safe,” the club stated. “In response to that we say: If you aren’t vaccinated yet—that is on you.”

The nightclub will require those entering from 8 p.m.-close Thursday through Sunday to have their proof of vaccination. It does not affect its volleyball league during the week or early weekdays from Monday-Wednesday, the business stated. There is lower attendance during these days and the activities are outside.

The vaccine proof can be shown with a physical card or be electronic.

The club noted that 100% of its staff is vaccinated.

Also announced on Monday, masks will soon be required for employees at many Target stores throughout much of Wisconsin – and the rest of the United States - and strongly recommended for everyone else. All customers, vaccinated or not, are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

