Motorcyclist dies after Beltline wreck last week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The motorcycle rider involved in a wreck on a Beltline interchange last week has died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

In an update Monday, police stated the rider had died and its investigation into the wreck remains ongoing. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision is cooperating with investigators, it noted.

The name of the rider has not been released.

According to MPD’s report, the motorcycle collided with a vehicle last Tuesday near the W. Beltline Hwy. and Todd Dr. interchange. Officers responded to the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m. where they found the rider unconscious.

Rescue measures were taken on the scene before the rider was taken to the hospital.

The vehicle that collided with the motorcycle ended up striking an electrical pole and exposing live wires. The Todd Dr. exit was closed for nearly three hours while crews worked the scene.

The driver told investigators the motorcyclist pulled in front of the vehicle, causing the crash.

