MPD: Man arrested after breaking into home, trying to steal items to sell

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers arrested a man Saturday night after he broke into a home and tried to steal items from the residence to sell.

Officers were called around 10:15 p.m. to Madison Street near Wingra Park, according to Madison Police Department’s incident report.

The victim told officers she heard someone ring her doorbell multiple times, but ignored it because she did not expect anyone. She then heard glass breaking and furniture moving around her house. She also told officers that she was home alone and that the doors should be locked.

MPD continued, saying officers arrived and saw the man trying to exit through the back of the house. When the suspect saw MPD officers, police say he ran back through the residence and tried to run out the front door. However, officers were able to stop him and take him into custody.

Authorities were able to clear the rest of the residence and said the woman was able to be safely exited from the house.

Officials took Eric S. Griffin to the Dane County Jail on the alleged charges of burglary and damage to property. MPD believes this was a random act by the suspect, who told police he hoped that since no one answered the doorbell ringing, that no one was home.

