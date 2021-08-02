MPD: Man breaks into home after resident ignores doorbell ring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a man Saturday night after he allegedly broke into a Madison home in an attempt to steal items for selling.

A resident, who lives on Madison street, told police someone rang the doorbell of the home around 10 p.m. The resident said no one was expected, so the ring was ignored.

The resident, after hearing glass breaking and furniture moving in the home, hid in the closet while police responded. Police set a perimeter around the home and eventually spotted the man attempting to escape from the back of the home.

During his arrest, the man told police the break in was a random act and an attempt to take items to sell. He added he did not plan to harm anyone, and hoped since no one answered the doorbell that no one was home.

The man is currently being held in the Dane Co. Jail with the tentative charges of Burglary and Damage to Property.

