Officials identify 79-year-old Verona man who died after moped crash

(AP)(Associated Press)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the 79-year-old man who died after his moped hit a curb Sunday in the City of Verona.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says Donald E. Lipske’s death was the result of injuries he received from the crash.

The Verona Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will continue to investigate this death.

According to Verona PD, a moped-style scooter struck a curb around 7 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of County Highway PB and County Highway M as the driver was making a turn.

Police said the 79-year-old Verona man was ejected from the scooter. The Verona Fire Dept. and Fitch-Rona EMS responded to the scene before the man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

