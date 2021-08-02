Advertisement

One of two people hurt in plane crash near Hartford has died

Generic Plane Crash Graphic
Generic Plane Crash Graphic(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Wis. (AP) — One of two people injured when a small plane crashed in Washington County has died.

Sheriff’s officials say the woman who later died and a man were hurt when their plane crashed in a cornfield Saturday west of the Hartford Municipal Airport.

The man and woman were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa and Aurora Medical Center in Summit, respectively, following the crash.

The sheriff’s office on Sunday reported that the woman had died. The victims were not identified.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold

Latest News

No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation
No one was hurt after a car crashed into a building Monday, but the business, “Change Boutique”...
Car crashes into downtown Madison boutique
No timeline released in U.S. yet for COVID-19 booster shots
No timeline released in U.S. yet for COVID-19 booster shots
Head of Wisconsin’s election review says probe is warranted