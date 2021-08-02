A Pleasant Start to the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will be in control today bringing sunshine and low humidity levels. The ridge is located to the southwest so we will see light westerly winds. As this area of high pressure drifts slowly to the east over the next 48 hours, more sunshine is expected for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will turn a bit warmer through the week as winds shift to more southerly. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 70s. We will top off in the lower 80s Tuesday through Thursday and the upper 80s through the weekend. Humidity levels will also be on the increase by the end of the week. Our next reasonable chance of precipitation will arrive on Saturday afternoon.

A warming trend is expected through the week. We will also see lots of sunshine. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77. Wind: West 5 mph.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 59. Wind: Southwest 5.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 82.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 84.

