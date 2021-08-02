Advertisement

Richland Co. to offer two COVID vaccination clinics this week

(KKTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Richland County is offering the public free COVID-19 vaccines at two locations this week.

The clinic located at Ithaca schools, 26415 State Highway 58, Richland Center, will be open Monday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to Richland Co. Walk-ins are welcome.

Another clinic, located in the Auditorium Lobby of Richland Center High school, will be open Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are available at this time and walk-ins are welcome.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered, according to Richland Co. The second Pfizer dose will need to be administered 21 days after the first dose.

To schedule an appointment, eligible individuals should call Health & Human Services at (608) 647-8821. Individuals should arrive 5 minutes early to their appointment. Masks and social distancing are required.

