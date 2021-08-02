Advertisement

Saban’s new deal worth at least $84.8 million over 8 years to coach Alabama football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala.(Source: AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban will make $11.5 million in the final year under a new eight-year contract that’s worth at least $84.8 million.

The university released details of Saban’s previously announced deal after the board of trustees’ compensation committee formally approved it.

Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, is set to make $8.7 million this year with annual raises of $400,000. 

Saban, who turns 70 on Halloween, also can receive an $800,000 completion bonus each Feb. 28 through 2026 totaling up to $4 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold

Latest News

In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
Judge denies new trial request in Mollie Tibbetts case
Stricker AmFam Foundation Grant applications open for Wis. nonprofits
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19
FILE - DaBaby attends the world premiere of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" in New York on July...
DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated