Stricker AmFam Foundation Grant applications open for Wis. nonprofits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation opened its application portal Monday for nonprofit organizations to be considered for 2021 grants.

The Foundation announced applications were open for 2021 grants after its fifth year with the American Family Insurance Championship.

Steve Stricker, American Family Insurance Championship host, player and Foundation chairman, said he was proud to be part of the tournament and help these groups.

“Everyone deserves a chance to pursue their dreams, and organizations supported by our grants are giving children and families the access, resources and encouragement,” said Stricker. “Nicki and I are so proud to be part of this tournament, knowing its main goal is helping nonprofits address critical issues in our communities, achieving positive results and improving quality of life for all.”

Nonprofits that have a focus on families and children, or serve south central and southeastern Wisconsin, will be given preference for the awards. However, all nonprofits are eligible.

The application deadline is noon on Thursday, Sept. 2. Applications can be submitted online. The Foundation stated the applications will be looked at by the Board in October and November, with awards being granted at an event in December.

The event has raised $10.2 million since 2016 to provide more than 400 grants to local charities and organizations, including American Family Children’s Hospital.

