String of home burglaries and car thefts have some Madisonians tightening security

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some people who live in Madison said they are feeling concerned Sunday, their worry sparked by a rash of home burglaries and car thefts in just 10 days. On the west side of the city, some neighbors are adding extra security to their homes to make sure they are not the next victims.

In a neighborhood near the University Ridge Golf Course, one family had both their cars stolen this week. Neighbors told NBC15 this is an area where people look out for each other and the recent burglaries and thefts are alarming.

“Pretty shocking, you know, right next door,” recounted neighbor George Hulick.

Hulick was the first to notice that his next-door neighbors’ cars were missing.

“I noticed that the garage door was open, and there’s no vehicles,” Hulick remembered, adding he went over to let the family know. “She came back over about a minute later and said ‘Ah, our cars are stolen!’”

The theft, one in a string of similar home burglaries and car thefts in Madison in late July, is a cause for concern for neighbors like Hulick.

“That was kind of spooky that they actually came in and were walking around, the kids were downstairs,” he said.

Hulick, who has lived near the University Ridge Golf Course for four years, said he moved to this neighborhood to get away from this type of crime.

“My vehicle was broken into twice, smashed windows and stolen wallet and stuff like that,” Hulick said of the area where he lived previously.

Now, after the last week, he is taking more precautions.

“We try to lock up and check the doors and so forth,” he explained.

The Madison Police Department said that is exactly what residents need to do to prevent these crimes. On Friday, an MPD spokesperson offered tips on preventing these crimes in an email to NBC15.

MPD said people should keep car doors and house doors closed and locked, including doors from the garage into the home. People should also keep their garage doors closed and conceal any valuables or garage door openers they keep in their car.

Some neighbors are taking some extra steps.

“In the middle of the night, she wanted me to check if the car is still there, and she was,” described Gidon Katzan, who lives in the same neighborhood as Hulick.

Katzan said the recent incidents have him and his wife on edge. The couple already has a Ring doorbell on their house, but they are in the process of installing additional security.

“Also I have the whole system, the Ring system that will protect all my windows and the deck in the back,” Katzan explained.

Hulick told NBC15 this is normally a pretty safe neighborhood.

“Very close knit neighborhood and people kind of watch out for each other,” Hulick, said, adding while he’s not paranoid, he is worried about the recent incidents. “There’s a certain percentage of folks running around looking for opportunities, and if you give them an opportunity, it could happen,” he said.

Katzan added he wants to have a Neighborhood Watch and more police presence in the area.

“They should just drive through, especially with the rash of car thefts in West Madison and here and make sure everything is fine,” he said.

NBC15 reached out to MPD Sunday for an update and comment on the recent burglaries, but no one was available.

