Advertisement

Two-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a two-year-old child.

Authorities say the boy was shot Sunday afternoon after other children got a hold of a gun and unintentionally fired it. A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting.

A neighbor who lives across the street says the man who was arrested helped him shovel snow when he moved to the neighborhood.

The neighbor urged people not to make assumptions about the family and what happened.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold

Latest News

No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation
A warming trend is expected through the week. We will also see lots of sunshine.
A Pleasant Start to the Week
Neighbors say the seven burglaries and thefts over 10 days, concentrated on the west side of...
String of home burglaries and car thefts have some Madisonians tightening security
DNR asks residents to look out for deer