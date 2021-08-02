Advertisement

West Washington to close Wednesday due to construction

(KCRG)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, West Washington will be fully closed between Bedford Street and Bassett Street.

West Washington will close to eastbound traffic between Bassett Street and Broom Street. Bassett street, which is currently closed, will reopen during this time, according to the City of Madison.

The street closure will allow for the next phase of the West Washington Avenue reconstruction project to begin. The phase is expected to last until the end of September, with final completion expected in mid-November, the City of Madison said.

Metro Transit will have bus detours, check them here: https://www.cityofmadison.com/metro/detours

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold

Latest News

50 percent of Wisconsinites unvaccinated; UW Health highlights ‘troubling’ pandemic trends
MPD: Man breaks into home after resident ignores doorbell ring
Richland Co. to offer two COVID vaccination clinics this week
Dane Co. grants nearly $160,000 for Black Earth Creek Trail purchase