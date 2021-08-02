West Washington to close Wednesday due to construction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, West Washington will be fully closed between Bedford Street and Bassett Street.

West Washington will close to eastbound traffic between Bassett Street and Broom Street. Bassett street, which is currently closed, will reopen during this time, according to the City of Madison.

The street closure will allow for the next phase of the West Washington Avenue reconstruction project to begin. The phase is expected to last until the end of September, with final completion expected in mid-November, the City of Madison said.

Metro Transit will have bus detours, check them here: https://www.cityofmadison.com/metro/detours

