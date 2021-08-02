Wisconsin seven-day rolling average soars

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin have slowly gone up weekly in the state as cases surge Monday, Department of Health Services’ data shows.

DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard indicates 44,799 shots were administered to residents last week, 2,747 more shots than the previous week.

Health officials have said that there has been a steady trickle of vaccines recently, with the weekly total going up between 500-2,000 each week for the past month.

The total number of vaccines ever given out to Wisconsinites is hovering right below 5.7 million.

Other groups to note:

52.1% of residents in Wisconsin have received at least one shot, while 49.4% have completed their vaccine series.

So far this week, 530 vaccines have been administered to residents.

Dane County is still the only county in the state with at least 70% of its total population having at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

Seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases nears 800

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases is soaring on Monday, nearing 800 cases.

DHS reports the new rolling average is 797 on Monday as 486 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. This is a stark increase from one week ago, when the seven-day average was set at 415 cases.

That metric is also 13 times more than it was four weeks ago Monday.

There have been 622,866 COVID-19 cases ever reported in the Badger State since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials note deaths have continued to stay low, with no new deaths found on Monday from the coronavirus.

