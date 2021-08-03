41-year-old man arrested after allegedly trespassing in Madison salon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 41-year-old man was arrested late Monday night after allegedly trespassing in a Madison salon, authorities say, and cleaning up glass to a broken front door of the business.

The Madison Police Department’s incident report states that officers were called for a burglary in progress around 11:55 p.m. at the Look’n Good Salon on the 7400 block of Mineral Point Road.

Officers were able to speak to a security guard when they arrived, who said the suspect was seen sweeping up glass from the broken door. The guard also saw the suspect enter and leave the business.

MPD continued, saying they contacted the suspect, who refused to give a statement on the burglary.

Officers took Michael Grider to the Dane County Jail on the alleged charges of trespassing, felony bail jumping and a parole warrant.

