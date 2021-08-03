Advertisement

Asst. Madison PD Chief Vic Wahl retires after 30-year career

As assistant chief, he led the department through the COVID-19 pandemic and the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd.
Assistant Madison Police Chief Victor Wahl retires after 30 year career.
Assistant Madison Police Chief Victor Wahl retires after 30 year career.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department commemorated the 30-year career of Victor Wahl, as the assistant chief retired Monday.

Asst. Chief Wahl joined the department in 1991. He was assigned to patrol and the Dane County Narcotics and Gang Task Force. He served in a variety of assignments, including Professional Standards & Internal Affairs and in the West District.

According to MPD in 2019, Wahl was instrumental in bringing less lethal force technologies to the department, and was heavily involved in the development of MPD’s K9 unit and the formation of Capital K9s.

He moved into the role of interim police chief in 2019, stepping in for his predecessor who had retired, former chief Mike Koval. Wahl led the department through the COVID-19 pandemic and the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd.

As interim chief, Wahl was in support of the new Civilian Oversight Board for the MPD, saying the police have nothing to hide. He welcomed oversight if it helps build trust in the community and added he is confident in the department’s policies.

Wahl has an undergraduate degree and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has provided legal instruction to police officers over the years.

Chief Shon Barnes replaced Wahl as the department’s leader in February as its 30th chief of police.

