Authorities arrest woman after Richland Co. homicide

VIOLA, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities arrested a Muscoda woman Saturday night after she allegedly shot a man and killed him.

WRCO reports that the Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 9:10 p.m. on Duhnke Lane in rural Viola, that stated a man had been shot and needed an ambulance. The report stated the man had gotten into a verbal altercation with his girlfriend that later turned into a fatal shooting.

Richland County deputies and EMS responded, but the man died before help could arrive.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Benjamin C. Brewer.

The agency reports that Lori M. Miller, 43, was treated for minor injuries and was later booked on second degree reckless homicide charges. She is currently at the Richland County Jail.

