Driver sought in attempted Janesville traffic stop at high rates of speed

The Janesville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying an...
The Janesville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying an individual involved in an attempted traffic stop at high rates of speed on Milton Avenue.(Janesville Police Department Facebook)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is working to identify a suspect Tuesday that officers attempted to pull over during a traffic stop over the weekend.

The department states the individual riding a motorcycle was driving around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities had tried to pull them over, but they were driving at high rates of speed on Milton Avenue.

Anyone with information on the suspect or this incident should call the Janesville PD at (608) 755-3100, Janesville Area Crimestoppers at (608) 756-3636 or upload a tip on the P3 tips app.

