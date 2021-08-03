Advertisement

Dry conditions expected for the week

By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will be in control today bringing sunshine and low humidity levels. The ridge is located to the southwest so we will see light westerly or northwesterly winds. As this area of high pressure drifts slowly to the east over the next 48 hours, more sunshine is expected for both Wednesday and into Thursday. Temperatures will turn a bit warmer through the week as winds shift to more southerly. Highs today will be in the lower 80s. We will top off in the middle 80s by Friday and the upper 80s to lower 90s through the weekend and into the first part of next week. Humidity levels will also be on the increase by the end of the week. Our next reasonable chance of precipitation will arrive Thursday night as a warm front moves in.

High pressure will be in control today bringing sunshine and low humidity levels.(WMTV)

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 82. Wind: Northwest 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 59. Wind: Southwest 5.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 84.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 82.

