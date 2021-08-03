Enjoy Tuesday and Wednesday because storms and the heat return later this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Can the weather in early August get any better than this? It is not too hot or humid. Plus, there’s plenty of sunshine to go around. If you can, try to get outside and enjoy the pleasant summer weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. The next chance of rain and storms will come late Thursday through Friday morning. The best chance of rain and storms this workweek will come Thursday night. More rain and storms will be possible over the weekend and into early next week. Not only will the chance for rain and storms increase later this week but so will the heat and humidity. High temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

High Temperature Trend - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs will be in the lower 80s. The average high for this time of year is 81 degrees. There will be an outside chance for a sprinkle or stray shower this afternoon or evening. However, the chance of rain on Tuesday is as low as it goes without officially being zero. With dry air in place, the chance of rain is less than 10%.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear and quiet. Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will range from the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Overall, it’s going to be another comfortable night to turn off the A/C and open the windows.

Low Temperatures - Tuesday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will be a carbon copy of Tuesday. Expect a lot of sunshine and highs in the lower to mid 80s. Even though it is going to be warmer, it is still not going to be very humid. Dew point temperatures will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees throughout the day on Wednesday.

Wednesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Smoke from the wildfires burning in Canada will continue to impact the region. Even though the highest concentrations of smoke will likely stay north of the area, the smoke could cause the skies across southern Wisconsin to be hazy at times.

Much of the day on Thursday will be dry. Expect increasing clouds and highs near or just above 80 degrees. An upper-level storm system will swing through the upper Midwest later Thursday into Thursday night. This storm system will trigger scattered to widely scattered rain showers and storms. Right now, it looks like places north of Madison will have the best rain chances. Thursday is not a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY because severe storms are not expected.

Next Big Weather Maker - Scattered rain showers and storms Thursday night (WMTV NBC15)

A few rain showers and non-severe storms could continue into Friday morning. Once again, much of the day on Friday will be dry. Friday will be warmer and a little more humid. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s.

The heat and humidity will really start to pick up this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. With the higher humidity levels, heat indices could be in the lower 90s. There will also be a chance of rain showers and storms at times this weekend. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain and storms will come Saturday night into Sunday.

Upcoming Rain Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

The heat and humidity could continue to build into the area early next week. Highs on Monday could be near 90 degrees with max heat indices well into the 90s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.