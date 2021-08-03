Advertisement

Escobar homers, triples as Brewers defeat Pirates 6-2

Milwaukee Brewers' Eduardo Escobar celebrates in the dugout after his three-run home run...
Milwaukee Brewers' Eduardo Escobar celebrates in the dugout after his three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer’s five shutout innings in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Escobar’s two-out triple off Kyle Keller in the sixth extended the Brewers’ lead to 2-0.

He followed that up by sending a 421-foot drive to right against Nick Mears in the seventh.

Escobar also walked twice to reach base on each of his four plate appearances. This marked his first home game for the Brewers since Milwaukee acquired him from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

