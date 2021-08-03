Advertisement

Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID surge

In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. Brooks said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Brooks said he is still scheduled to play the next two shows scheduled in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, but will not put tickets on sale for the next planned stop, Seattle in September.(Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Garth Brooks said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Brooks said he is still scheduled to play the next two shows scheduled in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, but will not put tickets on sale for the next planned stop, Seattle in September.

Brooks was already scheduled to take a three-week break after the Aug. 14 show in Nebraska and will take that time to assess what to do about the remainder of the dates in 2021. He is also scheduled to play Cincinnati; Charlotte, North Carolina; Baltimore and Boston.

“It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule,” Brooks said in a statement. “We have a three week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down.”

Brooks, one of the biggest selling entertainers in music, restarted touring in July and regularly performs in front of 60,000-70,000 people per stadium. Many of his shows sell out well in advance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

Latest News

Shots fired between two vehicles in Monona
In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in...
Missouri governor pardons gun-waving St. Louis lawyer couple
Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
Beached killer whale gets showered with more than affection.
Stranded killer whale free after getting stuck along Alaska coastline