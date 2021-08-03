I-39/90, Madison Beltline interchange loop ramps to close for 3 months
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two interchange loops on I-39/90 and the Madison Beltline will be closed until mid-November, starting next week.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Monday that the closures would begin Monday, Aug. 9 on two ramps due to the I‐39/90 and US 12/18 (Beltline) Interchange project.
The ramp closures will take place on these ramps:
- I-39/90 southbound exit loop ramp (Exit 142B) to eastbound US 12/18.
- Westbound US 12/18 loop ramp (Exit 267A) to I-39/90 southbound.
The project is meant to allow the level of traffic on the interstate, focus on safety issues that affect travel through the Beltline and ensure compatibility of the I-39/90 expansion.
The department stated that drivers will need to take alternate routes, such as the Beltline and US 51/Stoughton Road interchange.
