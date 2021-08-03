Janesville Clerk-Treasurer’s Office to reopen after COVID-19-related closure

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Janesville Clerk-Treasurer’s Office will partially reopen Tuesday after it was closed for an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

The City announced Thursday, July 29 that the office would be closed until further notice. The office workspace has now been professionally cleaned, the City stated, and its staff will follow proper health guidance before returning.

The office will open for the temporary hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. The City explained that these hours will go on until Tuesday, Aug. 10 and then normal business hours will resume on Wednesday Aug. 11. Normal business hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents can pay their municipal utility bill online or put their payment in the drop box outside of City Hall. The agency also noted that interest on the Janesville Municipal Utility Bills that were due July 25 and 26 is not accumulating. Interest will start up again on Tuesday.

