Advertisement

Larson out of US Senate primary race, backs Barnes

Democratic state Sen. Chris Larson, of Milwaukee
Democratic state Sen. Chris Larson, of Milwaukee(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin state Sen. Chris Larson is withdrawing from the Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate and throwing his support behind Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

The two-term Republican incumbent, Ron Johnson, has not yet indicated whether he’s going to run again.

Larson, from Milwaukee, is up for re-election next year in the state Senate, but did not indicate what path he will take politically.

Larson hasn’t been able to raise the amount of funds he was likely hoping for with $20,000 cash on hand at the end of June. He reported raising $51,000 during the second quarter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

Latest News

Source: AP
Wisconsin Republican chairman stepping down ahead of midterm
Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
GOP fails to override veto of bill ending unemployment aid
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount...
Wisconsin Republican promises forensic election audit