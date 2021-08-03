Madison considering grocery store condo purchase to increase food access

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is considering buying a building to house a full-service grocery store, in hopes of providing better food access for South Madison residents.

The resolution would allow the purchase of a 24,000 square-foot Grocery Condo at 1402 South Park Street for $4.6 million. If purchased, it would replace the “aging” Pick ‘n Save building in 1312 South Park Street.

The City explained that this project would mitigate a potential grocery gap, while also constructing 150 units of affordable housing on the south side.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway noted that food access and affordable housing are both priorities in her administration.

“We have an opportunity to ensure that both of these things will continue to be available in South Madison by playing a significant role in this project,” said Rhodes-Conway.

The resolution will be introduced Tuesday night during the Madison Common Council building.

