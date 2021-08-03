Advertisement

Madison suspect allegedly stole victims’ items on a bike path

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for the suspect of an armed robbery Monday, an incident report states.

Officers arrived around 1:20 p.m. to the 2900 block of Commercial Avenue Monday, where victims were approached by the suspect on a bike path.

The suspect allegedly took out a weapon, then stole the victims’ necklace, cash and AirPods.

MPD continued, saying the suspect then ran away.

The suspect is described as a younger man, who was wearing a black sweatshirt, sweatpants a black mask and was larger in build.

