Advertisement

Opening day for Beloit Snappers at ABC Supply Stadium

The Beloit Snappers open up their brand new ABC Supply Stadium along Rock River in Beloit...
The Beloit Snappers open up their brand new ABC Supply Stadium along Rock River in Beloit Tuesday, August 3.(WIFR)
By Slone Salerno and Colton Molesky
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Snappers open up their brand new ABC Supply Stadium along Rock River in Beloit Tuesday, August 3.

The privately funded ball park will hold more than 3,500 seats with a wraparound concourse that allows fans to see the game no matter where they are, a 40″x40″ HD videoboard and five brand new concession stands with four different concepts for fans to enjoy.

The Snappers will take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

WMTV, along with our sister station WIFR-Rockford will help televise the Snappers’ home games. Fans can watch on channels 23.3 out of Rockford and 15.3 out of Madison.

If you want to purchase tickets for Tuesday’s game, prices start at $11.50.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Eduardo Escobar celebrates in the dugout after his three-run home run...
Escobar homers, triples as Brewers defeat Pirates 6-2
FILE - Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher John Axford throws against the Chicago White Sox...
Brewers acquire veteran reliever John Axford from Blue Jays
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball...
García 3-run HR as Brewers beat Toussaint and Braves 9-5
Packers’ Alexander not feeling pressure after huge season