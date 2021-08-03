Opening day for Beloit Snappers at ABC Supply Stadium

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Snappers open up their brand new ABC Supply Stadium along Rock River in Beloit Tuesday, August 3.

The privately funded ball park will hold more than 3,500 seats with a wraparound concourse that allows fans to see the game no matter where they are, a 40″x40″ HD videoboard and five brand new concession stands with four different concepts for fans to enjoy.

The Snappers will take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

WMTV, along with our sister station WIFR-Rockford will help televise the Snappers’ home games. Fans can watch on channels 23.3 out of Rockford and 15.3 out of Madison.

If you want to purchase tickets for Tuesday’s game, prices start at $11.50.

