Pop-up shop to offer free kids and teens clothing
The Shop is designed to help families prepare for back to school
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Then & Now Adult Day Center is hosting a Back to School No Cost Kids Clothing Pop-Up Shop next weekend.
The Pop-Up Shop, designed to help families prepare for back to school, will take place on Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., according to Then & Now Adult Day Center.
Kids and teens clothing and shoes in good condition will be available at the event at no cost.
Clothing included:
- Birth to adolescent clothes
- Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter clothes
- Sandals, tennis shoes, boots
No registration is required. Event details can be found here.
