Pop-up shop to offer free kids and teens clothing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Then & Now Adult Day Center is hosting a Back to School No Cost Kids Clothing Pop-Up Shop next weekend.

The Pop-Up Shop, designed to help families prepare for back to school, will take place on Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., according to Then & Now Adult Day Center.

Kids and teens clothing and shoes in good condition will be available at the event at no cost.

Clothing included:

Birth to adolescent clothes

Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter clothes

Sandals, tennis shoes, boots

No registration is required. Event details can be found here.

