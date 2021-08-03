Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office to participate in four National Night Out events

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - This year, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office will participate in four National Night Out events at various locations.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, National Night Out events provide the citizens and officers with an opportunity to interact in order to promote police-community partnerships.

Staff and equipment will be present at each of the free community events:

Janesville Police Department’s National Night Out

August 3, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Traxler Park, Janesville

Airboat Demonstration, Giveaway Table

Beloit Police Department’s National Night Out

August 3, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Riverside Park, Harry C. Moore Pavilion, Beloit

Squad Display, Giveaway Table

Edgerton Police Department’s National Night Out

August 3, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Race Track Park, Edgerton

Patrol Boat Display, K9 Demo, Giveaway Table

Evansville Night Out by BASE, Evansville Police, Evansville Fire, Evansville EMS

August 10, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lake Leota Park, Evansville

Recreational Safety Vehicle Display, SWAT Team Demonstration, Giveaway Table

The community is encouraged to attend the events and stop by the displays, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

