Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office to participate in four National Night Out events
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - This year, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office will participate in four National Night Out events at various locations.
According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, National Night Out events provide the citizens and officers with an opportunity to interact in order to promote police-community partnerships.
Staff and equipment will be present at each of the free community events:
Janesville Police Department’s National Night Out
- August 3, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Traxler Park, Janesville
- Airboat Demonstration, Giveaway Table
Beloit Police Department’s National Night Out
- August 3, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Riverside Park, Harry C. Moore Pavilion, Beloit
- Squad Display, Giveaway Table
Edgerton Police Department’s National Night Out
- August 3, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Race Track Park, Edgerton
- Patrol Boat Display, K9 Demo, Giveaway Table
Evansville Night Out by BASE, Evansville Police, Evansville Fire, Evansville EMS
- August 10, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lake Leota Park, Evansville
- Recreational Safety Vehicle Display, SWAT Team Demonstration, Giveaway Table
The community is encouraged to attend the events and stop by the displays, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office said.
