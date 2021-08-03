Advertisement

Shots fired between two vehicles in Monona

(Pixabay, MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Gun shots were fired Tuesday afternoon between two vehicles, the Monona Police Department reports.

Officers say the driver of a white SUV was traveling on West Broadway around 4:35 p.m., just west of Monona Drive, when they shot at a dark blue or black SUV.

Monona PD stated the white SUV then continued driving westbound on Broadway, while the dark colored SUV made a U-turn and then turned left eastbound on Broadway.

A witness told the police department that they saw a black handgun pointed out from the white SUV.

Officers found two shell casings at the scene.

Monona PD added no license plate numbers, suspect descriptions or victims have been found.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the police department at (608) 222-0463 or Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

