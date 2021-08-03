Vaccine Team Q&A: When can we expect COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S.?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to your questions about COVID-19 booster shots.

COVID-19 booster shots are not currently recommended here in the U.S., but other countries have already started to roll out third doses to protect people against the Delta variant.

Right now, Israel is giving third doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to people over the age of 60, following strong recommendations from health experts there. This comes as the United Kingdom is set to do the same next month.

Federal health agencies have not released a timeline for booster shots in the U.S., but Madison-area experts say they’re watching COVID-19 vaccine immunity levels over time.

“I think the devil is the details with regards to regard to you know at what level of protection should we put people through a booster?” posed Dr. Jeff Pothof. “Should it be as soon as in falls off of 95% effective, is that when we should booster? Should we do it when it’s at 80? Should we do it at 60? I think that’s kind of the juggle between what protection do we need to keep the community safe, versus what’s the logistical barriers.”

Dr. Pothof said the delay could be due to the Delta variant. He said federal health officials are likely working to develop a booster, specifically to fight the highly transmissible strain.

