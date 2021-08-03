Advertisement

Wisconsin’s new COVID-19 cases haven’t been this high since February

These new cases bring the total ever found in Wisconsin to 624,213.
(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hit more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, shooting the seven-day average and one-day daily case count up to the highest they’ve been since February.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials report 1,391 cases Tuesday, which is the single highest one-day increase since Feb. 3, when 1,526 cases were discovered. This is the second time in the past week that the daily case count has surpassed 1,000.

Daily COVID-19 case numbers and the seven-day are fairly similar to what they were in September of 2020, when the seven-day rolling average ranged from 666-2,386 near the start and end of that month, respectively.

The new cases Tuesday bring the total ever found in Wisconsin to 624,213.

DHS added one new COVID-19 death on Tuesday, bringing the total ever in the state up to 7,447.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital and ICU are growing statewide, according to the department’s COVID-19 dashboard. However, there was no significant change in hospitalizations in the south central region of the state.

Wisconsin nears half of its population with completed COVID-19 vaccine series

Wisconsin is almost at 50% of its residents who have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series Tuesday, health officials note.

About 49.5% of the state has completed their vaccine series, while more than 52% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

So far this week, 5,953 shots have been administered to residents.

