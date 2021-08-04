Advertisement

Beloit rider dies 2 weeks after double-motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DARIEN, Wis. (WMTV) - A 65-year-old Beloit man died Saturday after his motorcycle collided with another motorcycle in Walworth County two weeks before.

The Walworth County Communications Center stated the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. July 17 on County Highway M near Springwood Drive in the Town of Darien.

When Walworth County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Darien Fire Department arrived, they found 65-year-old Dale Culver in the road with serious head trauma.

Authorities’ initial investigation found Culver struck the back of a slower moving motorcycle, causing both motorcycle drivers to hit the pavement.

Officials took Culver to a Janesville hospital. He died of his injuries on Saturday, July 31.

The other motorcyclist, 63-year-old Jeffrey Hutchinson, received minor injuries from the incident and was later released.

The sheriff’s office stated it was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Darien Fire and Rescue, and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

Latest News

Small businesses in Stoughton
Funds available to help Wis. small businesses move into storefronts
Nearly every Wis. county has ‘high’ COVID-19 disease activity, one has ‘very high’
Madison Police officers are spending the week with area youth to form community relationships.
MPD partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters to host Leadership Camp
Gov. Tony Evers ordered lawmakers into a special session during a news conference on May 19,...
Evers revives plan to lower prescription drug costs