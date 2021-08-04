Beloit rider dies 2 weeks after double-motorcycle crash

TOWN OF DARIEN, Wis. (WMTV) - A 65-year-old Beloit man died Saturday after his motorcycle collided with another motorcycle in Walworth County two weeks before.

The Walworth County Communications Center stated the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. July 17 on County Highway M near Springwood Drive in the Town of Darien.

When Walworth County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Darien Fire Department arrived, they found 65-year-old Dale Culver in the road with serious head trauma.

Authorities’ initial investigation found Culver struck the back of a slower moving motorcycle, causing both motorcycle drivers to hit the pavement.

Officials took Culver to a Janesville hospital. He died of his injuries on Saturday, July 31.

The other motorcyclist, 63-year-old Jeffrey Hutchinson, received minor injuries from the incident and was later released.

The sheriff’s office stated it was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Darien Fire and Rescue, and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

