Advertisement

Evers revives plan to lower prescription drug costs

Gov. Tony Evers ordered lawmakers into a special session during a news conference on May 19,...
Gov. Tony Evers ordered lawmakers into a special session during a news conference on May 19, 2021.(WMTV/Curt Lenz)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers is trying to revive his plan to lower prescription drug costs after Republicans stripped it out of the state budget.

Evers and Democratic legislators introduced the plan as stand-alone legislation Wednesday. The governor said it’s time for what he called “bold solutions” to lower out-of-pocket costs for consumers.

The plan would create a review board to establish prescription drug spending targets for the public sector and limit prices, increase funding for free clinics, cap copayments on insulin at $50 and create a new office to regulate the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The legislation’s prospects look dim since the GOP already deleted it from the budget.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

Latest News

Madison Police officers are spending the week with area youth to form community relationships.
MPD partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters to host Leadership Camp
Turning wetter and hotter by the end of the week
Rows of cream puffs are stored in a giant cooler and ready to be sold at the Wisconsin State...
Sweet reward: State fair offers cream puffs for vaccinations
Two women accused in Town of Madison stabbing