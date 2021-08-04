Nearly every Wis. county has ‘high’ COVID-19 disease activity, one has ‘very high’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Every county in the state, with the exception of one, is showing high levels of COVID-19 case activity Wednesday. In fact, that lone county is showing higher levels of COVID-19 than the rest of the state.

According to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 dashboard, the only county to not report high levels of COVID-19 is Milwaukee County. However, it’s reported at “very high” disease activity, which is a step above what the rest of the counties are at.

Up until Tuesday, counties in the south central region of the state, including Iowa, Grant and Juneau, were all showing medium levels of the virus. The state is also at high levels of COVID-19 disease activity, with a case burden of 191.8 per every 100,000 cases.

For the second day in a row, Wisconsin hit more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in one day.

Not only is it the second day in a row the daily COVID-19 case count has risen above 1,000, but it’s the third day in the past week.

Wisconsin DHS officials report 1,180 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday. The COVID-19 dashboard also shows the seven-day rolling average has risen past 900. You would have to go back to Feb 9. to find a higher seven-day rolling average, when it hit 913 cases.

Three people have died Wednesday from the virus, DHS adds.

DHS’ dashboard also shows 52.3% of people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 49.5% have completed their vaccination series. Since the start of the week, 15,072 doses have been administered to Wisconsinites.

