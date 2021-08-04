Advertisement

Funds available to help Wis. small businesses move into storefronts

Grant funds can be used for rent or mortgage payments, operating expenses and more.
Small businesses in Stoughton
Small businesses in Stoughton(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grants introduced Tuesday by Wisconsin officials would provide entrepreneurs the opportunity to move their small business into a vacant storefront.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced the Wisconsin Tomorrow- Main Street Bounceback grant would put $10,000 into the pockets of eligible business owners. Gov. Tony Evers announced in April that the state would dedicate $50 million toward helping small business owners open physical storefronts.

WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes explained these grants will give business owners the chance at establishing a physical storefront and investing in community properties.

“The businesses that move into these spaces become integral parts of our communities, offering not only goods and services but spaces to gather and celebrate,” said Hughes.

Businesses or nonprofit organizations must be moving into a vacant commercial space in Wisconsin to be eligible to receive the grant. They also must not be closing another store location in Wisconsin.

Grant funds can be used for rent or mortgage payments, operating expenses and more.

Businesses and nonprofits interested the grant can visit the WEDC’s website and fill out an online form. WEDC added that applications will open on Aug. 9 and the program runs through June 30, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash generic
Beloit rider dies 2 weeks after double-motorcycle crash
Nearly every Wis. county has ‘high’ COVID-19 disease activity, one has ‘very high’
Madison Police officers are spending the week with area youth to form community relationships.
MPD partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters to host Leadership Camp
Gov. Tony Evers ordered lawmakers into a special session during a news conference on May 19,...
Evers revives plan to lower prescription drug costs